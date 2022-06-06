Newly appointed Commander of the Army meets Commander of the Navy

Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, who was appointed as the 24th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, met with Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (06th June 2022).

The visiting Commander of the Sri Lanka Army was warmly received at the portals of the Navy Headquarters by Director General (Administration), Rear Admiral Prasad Kariyapperuma and accorded a Guard of Honour in compliance with naval tradition. Next, Commander of the Navy introduced the Board of Management including the Navy Chief of Staff to Commander of the Army.

The occasion turned out to be the maiden visit of Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage to the Navy Headquarters in Colombo after his ascension to the helm in the Sri Lanka Army, effective from 01st June 2022. After exchange of pleasantries the two top brass held a cordial discussion where Vice Admiral Ulugetenne expressed best wishes and all the success to Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage for the execution of his entrusted duties.

The cordial meeting between the two Commanders came to a close after an exchange of mementoes to signify the importance of this special occasion.