June 07, 2022
    Amendment to the Appropriation Act for the year 2022

    Due to the difficult economic situation in the country, from the middle of the first quarter of 2022, the Government had to incur expenditure on other essential functions in addition
    to those which had been allocated by the Appropriation Act. Moreover, the ministry structure that existed at the time of preparing the Appropriation Act for 2022 has now
    changed significantly. Therefore the government has decided to introduce an amendment bill in Parliament to replace the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021. Accordingly the
    Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization &amp; National Policies to advice legal draftsman to prepare a bill to amend the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021.

     

