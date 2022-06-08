 Capacity building training programme conducted by European Union begins at Navy Headquarters

Fourteen (14) Staff Officers engaging in operational duties representing the Navy Headquarters and the Naval Commands of Sri Lanka Navy embarked on a five-day capacity building training programme on European Union (EU) Critical Maritime Route Wider Indian Ocean (CRIMARIO) II platform, hosted under Indo-Pacific Regional Information Sharing (IORIS) programme from 06th to 10th June at the Lighthouse Galley, Colombo.

Alongside the training, a delegation of EU CRIMARIO comprising its Project Director, Mr. Martin Cauchi Inglott accompanied by Special Advisor in Sri Lanka for EU, Admiral Piyal De Silva (Retd), called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters on 27th May.

During the cordial meeting with Commander of the Navy, the EU CRIMARIO delegation exchanged views with regard to the project and several matters of bilateral importance. Marking the significance of the occasion, Commander of the Navy and Project Director of CRIMARIO exchanged mementoes as well.

CRIMARIO I commenced in 2015 cooperating with the countries in the Western Indian Ocean Region, in the areas of Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), information sharing and maritime coordination mechanisms. CRIMARIO II implementing from 2020 to 2024 has expanded to South and Southeast Asia and also extends its scope to law enforcement related to the sea.