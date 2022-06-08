Foreign Minister Peiris to visit Singapore for bilateral visit and take part in Asia Security Summit

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G.L. Peiris will travel to Singapore for a bilateral visit from 8-9 June 2022, on the invitation of his counterpart, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan. During his visit, Minister Peiris will hold bilateral discussions with the Foreign Minister, as well as have meetings with Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Minister for Law and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam, and other senior officials.

Following the visit, Minister Peiris will take part in the 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue: Asia Security Summit from 10 -11 June, 2022. The Minister will be representing the President at the Security Summit. The IISS Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s premier security summit and will focus on issues of security, cooperation and challenges in the Asia-Pacific region. Minister Peiris will take part in the Ministerial Roundtables.

On the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Foreign Minister Peiris is expected to have further bilateral meetings which will provide an opportunity for the Minister to brief on the current situation in Sri Lanka and discuss current economic recovery and future needs.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Colombo