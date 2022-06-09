Pakistan NDU delegation calls on Commander of the Navy

A Pakistan National Defence University (NDU) delegation headed by Air Commodore Akhtar Imran Saddozai called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (07th June 2022).

The 17 member delegation that arrived in Sri Lanka on 06th June on a six-day study tour, consists senior officers from Pakistan tri-services. They held a cordial discussion with Commander of the Navy and the occasion drew to a close with an exchange of mementoes.

The visiting delegation was briefed about the role and task of the Sri Lanka Navy by Director Naval Operations, Commodore Nishantha Peiris. Subsequently, the members of the delegation engaged in an informative discussion on matters of mutual importance with Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Prasanna Mahawithana and Director General Training, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara.