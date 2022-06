Member of Parliament Hon. Basil Rohana Rajapaksa, handed over his resignation letter to the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake June (09).

He was elected to the Ninth Parliament from the National List on July 08, 2021, representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna as a Member of Parliament. He then served as the Minister of Finance

for several months. He has been a member of parliament twice before.