Sri Lanka Electricity Amendment Bill passed in Parliament without amendments with a majority of votes.

The Sri Lanka Electricity Amendment Bill No. 20 of 2009 was passed in Parliament without amendments by a majority of votes June (09).

Following the debate on the second reading of the Bill, the Opposition demanded a vote. 120 votes were cast in favor and 36 were cast against. 13 Members of Parliament abstained from casting their vote. Thus the second reading was passed by a majority of 84 votes.

Subsequently, during the committee stage, the Opposition objected to the amendment brought by the Minister of Energy to an Article 4 and the ruling party had to withdraw the amendment.

Accordingly, Hon. (Dr.) Harsha de Silva, Member of Parliament on behalf of the Opposition moved an amendment to Article 4 which the Minister of Power and Energy rejected. Thus, the opposition called for a division and the amendment moved by the Opposition was rejected by a majority of 64 votes. 51 votes were cast in favor and 115 votes were cast against.

The Opposition then called for a vote for Article 4 in its entirety, which was passed by a majority of 70 votes to which 116 votes were cast in favor and 46 cast against.

Accordingly, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill was passed by a majority in Parliament today.

This Bill, introduced in Parliament on May 17 th , 2022 by the Minister of Power and Energy, qualifies a person to apply for a generation license to generate electricity.

Accordingly, this amendment will remove the restrictions on the issuance of a power generation license for a person whose generating electricity over and above the generation capacity of 25 M.W and will allow anyone to apply for it without any restriction on the generation capacity.

In addition, Regulations under the Petroleum Resources Act made by the Minister of Energy were approved by Parliament today. These orders were published in the Gazette Notification No. 2249/32 dated 15.10.2021.

These Regulations are referred to as Petroleum Resources No. 1 of 2021 (Minimum Eligibility Orders of the Appointed Members and the Director General).

Accordingly, the minimum qualifications of a member appointed to the Board of Directors under the Petroleum Resources Act No. 21 of 2021 and the minimum qualifications and experience of the Director General of the Sri Lanka Petroleum Development Authority are stated in these orders.