Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Kaluthara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Gampaha, Colombo, Galle and Mathara districts.

Showers or thunder showers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.