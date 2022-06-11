Sisira Jayakody Siyapatha Foundation was approved by the Legislative Standing Committee.



The Report on the Incorporation of the Sisira Jayakody Siyapatha Foundation was approved with amendments by the Legislative Standing Committee June (09).

The Report on this Bill was tabled in Parliament by the Minister of Education on 23rd February 2022. Accordingly, the report was presented to the Legislative Standing

Committee June(09) and it was discussed and approved with amendments.

The Legislative Standing Committee met under the chairmanship of Hon. Ajith Rajapaksa, the Deputy Speaker and the Chairman of the Committee. This is his first Committee to participate after his appointment as the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee. The Committee Meeting was attended by Members of Parliament Hon. Sisira Jayakody, Hon. Chandima Weerakkody, Hon. Anupa Pasqual, Hon. BYG Rathnasekara, Hon. Premnath C. Dolawaththa, Hon. Jayantha Weerasinghe and officials from the Legislative Drafting Department, the Attorney General's Department and the Ministry of Education.