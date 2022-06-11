June 11, 2022
    Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka meets Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies

    Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris met with the Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam. The meeting took place at the Ministry of Finance of Singapore on 9 June 2022.

     

    Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Shanmugaratnam has held the post of Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Singapore’s Central Bank and financial regulator. He had served as Minister of Finance of Singapore.

     

    Minister Peiris briefed Minister Shanmugaratnam on issues relating to Sri Lanka’s economy and the staff level discussions with the IMF. He requested Singapore’s assistance with regard to the way forward in resolving these issues.

     

    The two Ministers had a wide ranging discussion on the current situation in Sri Lanka.

     

