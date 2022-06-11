Sri Lanka participates at the 3rd Pakistan Tea Convention in Karachi

The 3rd Pakistan Tea Convention organized by the Pakistan Tea Association was held at the Marriot Hotel, Karachi from 20 – 22 May, 2022 with the participation of over 300 leaders of the tea industry of Pakistan and around the world.

The event was a great opportunity for all key national and international stakeholders from the tea industry to meet, share their valuable insights and work towards exploring potential opportunities of the global tea industry.

Representatives of M/s. Eswaran Brothers Exporters Pvt Ltd, M/s. Akbar Brothers Pvt Ltd, M/s. Anverally & Sons Pvt Ltd and M/s. Imperial Teas (EPZ) Ltd. participated in the event. The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi Jagath Abeywarna attended the Convention as an invited guest.

The Chairman of M/s. Eswaran Brothers Exporters Pvt Ltd Ganesh Deivanayagam made a comprehensive presentation about the Ceylon tea industry.

With an estimated annual per capita consumption of more than 1 kg, Pakistan remains among the largest importers of tea in the world.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Karachi