Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing promotes Ceylon Black Tea at International Tea Day 2022

International Tea Day falls on 21 May annually. However, due to the pandemic related restrictions, the celebration was rescheduled to 7 June 2022. The event was organized in collaboration with XIAO GUAN CHA, a reputed Chinese tea company. Several media personnel, tea buyers, Sri Lanka tea importers, tea connoisseurs and businessmen attended the event.

In 2021, China imported 15.2M kg of Ceylon tea worth of USD 76M. However, the first quarter of 2022 registered minus growth due to closed tea shops, hotels, cafes and restaurants and pandemic related logistics restrictions.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Beijing, Dr. Palitha Kohona, speaking at the event said that, Sri Lanka Tea also knows as Ceylon Cha, is unique and reputed for its taste, aroma, purity, depth, and well known health benefits. Black tea is a well known antioxidant. He further noted that China could consume more Ceylon tea and encouraged the importers and buyers to purchase more Ceylon tea and experience its benefits. A larger and more lucrative market would assist Sri Lanka to eliminate rural poverty.

The Ambassador stated that China is the second largest economy in the world and therefore could be a lucrative market for Sri Lanka’s new exporters who should target the Chinese market and meet its standards. He also requested Sri Lanka exporters to strive to meet the China Customs requirements, and registering with the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

Ambassador Kohona with Tea Promotion Officer Sampath Perera demonstrated the preparation of the best cup of Ceylon tea, lemon tea and milk tea to those present. The 7 regional teas of Sri Lanka with major tea grades were on display at the event and all participants were served Ceylon tea.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Beijing