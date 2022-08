Ambassador of Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo meets with Commander of the Navy

The Ambassador of Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo, Mr. Poj Harnpol met with Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (09th August 2022).

The ensuing discussion between them focused on several matters of bilateral importance and the cordial meeting drew to a close with an exchange of mementos, as a token of goodwill and cooperation.