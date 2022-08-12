UAE Ambassador Calls on Foreign Minister

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Khaled Nasser Al - Ameri called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry briefed the Ambassador on the current economic situation in Sri Lanka and the tangible action taken so far by the Government to increase the resilience of the Sri Lankan economy. The Foreign Minister further invited UAE to engage in broader cooperation with Sri Lanka in the field of agriculture, trade and investment.

The Ambassador congratulated the Foreign Minister on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, emphasized the importance of Sri Lanka – UAE bilateral relationship, and assured all possible support to Sri Lanka at this time.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs