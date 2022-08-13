The Committee on Parliamentary Business decides to start Sittings of Parliament at 9.30 am from 29th - Lunch break is also limited to half an hour.  Next sitting date is 29th - The adjournment debate on the increase in electricity bill rates is scheduled to be held on that day...  August 30, 31, September 1 and 2 will be allotted for the debate on the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill 2021...



The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, said that the Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to commence the Sittings of Parliament at 9.30 am from 29 th August and limit the lunch break to half an hour from 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm.

This decision was taken in the Committee on Parliamentary Business which met on the 10th under the chairmanship of Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. Accordingly, it has been decided to convene the Parliament on the 29th and hold the adjournment debate moved by the opposition on the increase of the electricity bills from 9.30 am to 4.30 am the Secretary General said.

Also, if the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill No. 30 of 2021 for the fiscal year 2022 presented to Parliament on the 9th is not challenged in the Supreme Court, it has been decided in the committee to hold the debate on the bill on August 30, 31, September 1 and 2