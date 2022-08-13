August 14, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Navy assists conduct of water-cutting ceremony of Kandy Esala Perahera

    August 14, 2022
    Navy assists conduct of water-cutting ceremony of Kandy Esala Perahera

    Sri Lanka Navy assisted the conduct of traditional water-cutting ceremony of Sri Dalada Perahara at Gatambe on the morning of 12th August 2022.

    As the grand procession (Esala Maha Perahera) of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and 04 Main Devalayas came to an end, this time-honoured ceremony also known as ‘Diya Kepeema’ was performed, on a ritualistic note.

    The Sri Lanka Navy, under the supervision of SLNS Shilpa in the Western Naval Command deployed teams of Navy divers and Rapid Response Rescue and Relief Squadron (4RS) personnel and provided small boats and lifesaving services for the safe execution of water-cutting ceremony.

    SL Navy

    Last modified on Saturday, 13 August 2022 23:02
    « The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to refer to the Chinese vessel YUAN WANG 5.
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya