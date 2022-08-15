Foreign Minister Ali Sabry meets with visiting UNDP Deputy Regional Director Christophe Bahuet

The Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Christophe Bahuet who is presently on a visit to Sri Lanka, called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, on 12 August, 2022.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry appreciated the consistent support extended by the UNDP to Sri Lanka for over five decades and in particular, during difficult times. Sri Lanka is keen to continue its close cooperation with the UNDP and Deputy Regional Director Bahuet affirmed the continued support and cooperation of the UNDP to Sri Lanka, particularly in the priority areas identified and recovery measures being taken by the Government to overcome the current challenges.

The Foreign Minister and the Deputy Regional Director also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UNDP and the Government of Sri Lanka to support social protection measures for the vulnerable communities and ensure sustainable recovery from the current challenges.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Colombo