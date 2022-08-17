Preparing Bill to establish Chartered Institute of Journalists



With the intention of enhancing the professionalism of the journalists those who are working in the field of Mass Media, Cabinet approval was granted on 05.10.2021 for the establishment of Chartered Institute of Journalists. The committee chaired by the Secretary to the Ministry of Mass Media appointed for organizing activities related to the establishment of the said institution has prepared a draft. The cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Mass Media to prepare a bill by the Department of Legal Draftsman, based on the report above and to revise the name of the proposed institute from ”Sri Lanka Chartered Institute for Journalists” to “Sri Lanka Chartered Institute for Professional Journalists”

Cabinet Decisions 15.08.2022