The 75th Independence Day celebrations fall on the 4th February 2023.

Approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was granted to the resolution submitted by the Hon. Prime Minister as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Provincial Government to appoint a Cabinet Sub Committee comprised of the following Ministers in order to organize and monitor the 75th Independence Day celebrations fall on the 4th February 2023:

• Hon. Ranil Wickramasinghe,

President

Minister of Defense; and Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies

• Hon. Dinesh Gunawardhana,

Prime Minister

Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Provincial Government

• Hon. Douglas Devananda,

Minister of Fisheries

• Hon. Susil Premajayantha

Minister of Education

• Hon. (Dr.) Bandula Gunawardhane

Minister of Transport and Highways; and the Minister of Mass Media

• Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella

Minister of Health; and Minister of Water Supply

• Hon. Ali Sabri

Minister of Foreign Affairs

• Hon. Vidura Wickramanayaka

Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

• Hon. Kanchana Wijesekara

Minister of Electricity and Power

• Hon. Tiran Alles

Minister of Public Security