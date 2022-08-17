Approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was granted to the resolution submitted by the Hon. Prime Minister as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Provincial Government to appoint a Cabinet Sub Committee comprised of the following Ministers in order to organize and monitor the 75th Independence Day celebrations fall on the 4th February 2023:
• Hon. Ranil Wickramasinghe,
President
Minister of Defense; and Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies
• Hon. Dinesh Gunawardhana,
Prime Minister
Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Provincial Government
• Hon. Douglas Devananda,
Minister of Fisheries
• Hon. Susil Premajayantha
Minister of Education
• Hon. (Dr.) Bandula Gunawardhane
Minister of Transport and Highways; and the Minister of Mass Media
• Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella
Minister of Health; and Minister of Water Supply
• Hon. Ali Sabri
Minister of Foreign Affairs
• Hon. Vidura Wickramanayaka
Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
• Hon. Kanchana Wijesekara
Minister of Electricity and Power
• Hon. Tiran Alles
Minister of Public Security