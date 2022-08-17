August 17, 2022
    The 75th Independence Day celebrations fall on the 4th February 2023.

    August 17, 2022
    Approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was granted to the resolution submitted by the Hon. Prime Minister as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Provincial Government to appoint a Cabinet Sub Committee comprised of the following Ministers in order to organize and monitor the 75th Independence Day celebrations fall on the 4th February 2023:
    • Hon. Ranil Wickramasinghe,
    President 
    Minister of Defense; and Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies
    • Hon. Dinesh Gunawardhana,
    Prime Minister
    Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Provincial Government
    • Hon. Douglas Devananda,
    Minister of Fisheries
    • Hon. Susil Premajayantha
    Minister of Education 
     
    • Hon. (Dr.) Bandula Gunawardhane
    Minister of Transport and Highways; and the Minister of Mass Media
    • Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella
    Minister of Health; and Minister of Water Supply
    • Hon. Ali Sabri
    Minister of  Foreign Affairs
    • Hon. Vidura Wickramanayaka
    Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
    • Hon. Kanchana Wijesekara
    Minister of Electricity and Power
    • Hon. Tiran Alles
    Minister of Public Security
