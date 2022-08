One of the senior Brigadiers serving the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force (SLAVF) who was just elevated to the rank of Major General had the privilege of receiving his new rank insignia from none other than their guiding chief, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Commander of the Army ( Augu-16) at the Commander’s office at the Army Headquarters.

Major General Thusitha Silva of the Sri Lanka Light Infantry, Deputy Commandant, SLAVF, thus received the new insignia from the Army Chief at the Commander's office.

While wishing him good luck with his future prospects, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage reminded him of the significance of the dedicated contribution to concerns of national security, nation-building and community-oriented development tasks.

SL Army