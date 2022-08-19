Providing JPY 500 million under the Japanese Government Non- Project Grant Aid Programme to Improve Non-Communicable Disease Treatment Facilities at the Sri Jayawardenepura Government Hospital (SJGH)

“Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages” is a Sustainable Development

Goal and its Target 3.4: “By 2030, reduce by one third premature mortality from non- communicable diseases through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well- being”. Accordingly, Government of Japan provides medical equipment and technical assistance to improve Non-Communicable Disease Treatment Facilities at the Sri Jayawardenepura Government Hospital (SJGH) under Japanese Government Non- Project Grant Aid Programme.

Under this grant assistance, Angio- CT machine, Other Radiology equipment, Ophthalmic instruments, Surgical instrument set (stainless steel with satin finish), Fifteen (15) Dental Units with accessories, Liver transplant Instrument set, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory will be provided.

This improvement at the hospital will facilitate for enhancing the quality of the care provided specially to the patients with non-communicable diseases while enabling to provide high quality medical professional training to medical undergraduates and postgraduates from National School of Nursing in Sri Jayawardenepura and Faculty of Medical Sciences of University of Sri Jayawardenepura. Accordingly, this project will eventually assist the development of human resources of health sector in Sri Lanka.

Based on the request of the Government of Sri Lanka, the Government of Japan has agreed to provide Japanese Yen 500 million (approximately Rs. 1,265 million) grant under the Japanese non-project grant aid scheme for provision of equipment to iimprove the facilities at the Sri Jayawardenepura Government Hospital (SJGH).

The Exchange of Notes pertaining to the above grant were signed by Mr. K.M Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies on behalf of the GOSL and His Excellency Mr. MIZUKOSHI Hideaki, Ambassador of Government of Japan on August 18, 2022 at the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

