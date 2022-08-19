Wining trust with media by law enforcing agencies is vital to protect the country’s image

Wining the trust with media by law enforcing agencies is vital to protect the country’s image, said the Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Government Information Department's Auditorium today (19 Aug).

The upholding of mutual understanding and trust between defence spokespersons and mass media is vital media being the arm which delivers the actual image of the national security to the general public, he said while addressing a gathering of media and military personnel at a conference organized by the Government Information Department under the theme of ‘National Security, Rule of Law and Media Reporting’.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Mass Media Hon. Dr. Bandula Gunawardana, Mass Media Ministry Secretary Anusha Palpita, Director-General of the Government Information Department Mohan Samaranayake, Senior DIG Southern Range Ajith Rohana and Prof. Prathibha Mahanamahewa were present during the conference.

The Defence Secretary further pointed out that the ties between the national security, rule of law and media reporting is of a vital combination in a country, similar to the links of a steel chain.

Mentioning the immense contribution of the mass media to the victory of the 4th Eelam war in a more sensible manner, He recalled the handling of media wisely and building the trust with them at some point which created the war winning impression among the mass while attracting the youth to join the military, at a crucial phase.

No doubt, it is mass media that which formed the war winning momentum within the Sri Lankans, he added.

He is confident that the military persons those coordinating media in various capacities will take lessons from the past in the trust building process with mass media.

Reminding the Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana who was a 49 year old Sri Lankan, who was lynched by a mob on Dec 3, last year in Sialkot, Punjab in Pakistan, and the mourning of all Sri Lankans over the incident, he pointed at the behaviour of certain media over the series of tragic incidents took place in the country during the recent struggle including the brutal killings.

Evoking the setting of fire to private residences of Politicians, by violent mobs, Defence Secretary said there is no room to be out of line.

Recalling the insurrection in 1989 and several episodes of the recent turmoil in the country, Minister of Transport, Highways and Mass Media Hon. Dr. Bandula Gunawardene addressing the gathering stressed that everyone should come forward to ensure the rights of unarmed innocent people, in executing their duty.

Director Media and Spokesman of the Defence Ministry, Media Spokespersons of Tri-Forces, Police and Civil Security Department also joined in a panel discussion with the veteran journalists ensuing the conference.