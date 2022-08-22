Navy recovers prescription drugs worth over Rs. 4.5 million in Mannar

Sri Lanka Navy recovered a stock of prescription drugs washed ashore at Nadukuda, Mannar, during a foot patrol conducted in the area on the morning of 20th August 2022.

The Navy has been conducting regular patrols and operations in the coastal areas of the island to ward off illegal activities taking place via sea routes. In a similar foot patrol conducted by SLNS Gajaba in the North Central Naval Command, this stock of drugs in polythene packages were recovered at Nadukuda beach. It was further revealed that these drugs were made in overseas countries.

It is believed that smugglers might have abandoned the stock, being unable to take them away due to naval operations in the area.

The market value of the stock of prescription drugs is believed to be over Rs. 4.5 million and they have been kept in the naval custody until they are produced for onward legal proceedings.