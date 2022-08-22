Navy seizes petrol stock worth over Rs. 900,000 in Kalpitiya

The Navy seized about 2030 liters of petrol, made ready to be transported by illegal means, along with 03 suspects and 02 vehicles, during a special operation carried out in Sengumalawatta area in Kalpitiya in the evening of 20th August 2022.

In this special operation, SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command had searched 02 suspicious lorries in Sengumalawatta area in Kalpitiya and the operation led to the seizure of about 2030 liters of petrol made ready to be transported by illegal means.The Navy also nabbed 03 suspects and 02 lorries used for the racket, in this operation.

The apprehended suspects were identified as residents of Kalpitiya, Wariyapola and Rathnapura, who are from 28 to 48 years of age.

Meanwhile, the market value of the stock of seized petrol is over Rs. 900,000. The suspects along with petrol and the vehicles used for the illegal act were handed over to the Kalpitiya Police for onward legal action.