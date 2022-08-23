Information and Cyber Protection Policy for the government institutions.



Although there is a trend in the state institutions to operate on digital systems, the information and information technology systems of those institutions have been exposed to extreme risk due to not paying sufficient attention to information and cyber protection, utilization of age – old technology as well as the shortage of skilled staff required for the cyber security management in the state sector.

In order to control this situation, Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has drafted the information and cyber protection policy for the state institutions in concurrence with the National Information and Cyber Security Strategy of Sri Lanka 2019-2023 and adhering to the recognized international information protection standards.

It is compulsory to implement this policy by all the state institutions defined as the “Competent Authority” in the Right to Information Act No. 12 of 2016. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the resolution submitted by the Hon.President as the Minister of Technology to implement the proposed information and cyber protection policy in relation to the government institutions.

Cabinet Decisions- 22.08.2022