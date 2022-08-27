UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia George Laryea-Adjei calls on Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

The UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, George Laryea-Adjei, who is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry on 24 August, 2022.

Foreign Minister Sabry appreciated the cooperation and assistance extended by UNICEF to Sri Lanka. Particular attention was paid to projects related to early childhood development, health and nutrition, immunization, safe water and sanitization, education and skills building, social welfare policies and COVID-19 response. The Regional Director apprised Foreign Minister Sabry of UNICEF programmes in the country, particularly efforts undertaken to assist Sri Lanka during the current challenges.

The Minister welcomed the new UNICEF country programme to be implemented from 2023. He further stated that Sri Lanka has been a benchmark in its efforts in providing free healthcare, education as well as other social security measures due to which the Human Development Index for Sri Lanka is well above regional average. The Regional Director appreciated the efforts taken by the Government of Sri Lanka for the protection and well- being of children in Sri Lanka and assured the continued cooperation and assistance of UNICEF to Sri Lanka.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs