August 29, 2022
    Commander Stimulates Youth Playing in New Army-Made Multifunctional CIMIC Park

    The Commander of the Army meanwhile took time off to visit the Army-constructed CIMIC Park for Sports, Recreation, and Education Support in the Kopay area which has become a very popular meeting place for local people of all ages in recent times.

    The Army Chief closely saw the functional aspects of the CIMIC Park, together with the Jaffna Commander and the General Officer Commanding, 51 Division in the company of several other senior officers. To coincide with the Commander's visit, two energetic football teams in Jaffna played a friendly match in the CIMIC Park amid cheers.

    At the end of the game, the Army Chief congratulated the winners and distributed a set of shoes among 35 youths who attended the CIMIC park at that point of time.

    The Commander of the Army on arrival at the spot was welcomed by Major General Anil Udayakumara, General Officer Commanding, 51 Division.

     

     

     

     

