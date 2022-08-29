Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for evening thundershowers in Uva, Eastern, North-central and Northern provinces during next few days.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 75mm may occur at some places in Uva, Eastern, North-central and Northern provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (29) are Manniyakulam, Ariviyal Nagar and Valaiyanmadam about 12.11 noon.