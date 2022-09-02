The low-level atmospheric disturbance is gradually moving away from Sri Lanka.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Jaffna, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (02) are Mudukadu (Puttalam District), Dangaswewa (Kurunegala District), Tuttiripitiya (Anuradhapura District), Hammillewa (Polonnaruwa District), Kumbunumulai (Batticaloa District) about 12.10 noon.