Showery condition is expected to enhance some extent in the south-western part (Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts) of the island from today (03) afternoon for next few days.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Kaluthara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Jaffna district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (03) are Kakkapalliya (Puttalam District), Habarewewa (Kurunegala District), Kirimetiyawa (Matale District), Habarawa (Badulla District) and Divulana (Batticaloa District) about 12.10 noon.