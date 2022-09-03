Book on "Sri Lanka – Oman Relations" launched

A book titled "Sri Lanka – Oman Relations; Past, Present and Future" authored by O. L. Ameer Ajwad, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman was launched at the Diplomatic Institute of the Foreign Ministry of the Sultanate of Oman on 29 August, 2022 by Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of Sultanate of Oman.

Senior officials of the Foreign Ministry of Oman, Ambassadors based in Muscat, diplomats, representatives of the Sri Lankan Community in Oman and the media, graced the occasion.

The book was released to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Oman, which was commemorated on 17 February, 2021.

The book chronicles the centuries old bonds between Sri Lanka and Oman and foresees its future outlook while providing vital information from the official sources of both countries with a view to fostering deeper economic engagement between the two countries.

Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi has written a foreword to this book which states; "Sri Lanka and Oman's diplomatic journey spans just over four decades. However, the tales in this book show that our bonds go back centuries, if not millennia, into the mists of time. Ambassador Ameer Ajwad presents a comprehensive review of collaborations between our countries - from hockey to fruit, International Tea Day to cricket tournaments and fisheries to technology. His book demonstrates that every step of our countries' journey together has been underpinned by a deep rooted connection between our peoples. It is, and has always been, the cornerstone of the relations between Sri Lanka and Oman".

A ceremony to introduce the book to the Sri Lankan Community in Oman was held at the Sri Lanka School in Muscat (SLSM) on 30 August, 2022. The Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) Radha Juma Al Saleh graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Addressing the Sri Lankan community representatives during the event, Ambassador Ameer Ajwad provided a brief introduction to the book. He pointed out that the primary objective of the book was to charter a 'roadmap' to foster deeper economic engagement between Sri Lanka and Oman in the years ahead and urged all the members of the Sri Lankan expatriate community in Oman to actively contribute towards that direction.

Senior Journalist and the Online Editor of Oman Observer Lakshmi Kothaneth reviewed the new book and pointed out that the expert opinions and suggestions that are quoted in Chapter V of the book under different sectors of potential cooperation, have added value to the book.

Members of the Board of Management of the Sri Lankan School Muscat, Actg. Principal of the School, representatives of the community organizations and establishments participated in the event.

The book was published by Black & White Media and Services LLC in Oman.