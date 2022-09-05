Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy rainfalls above 75mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Kaluthara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (05) are Polgasovita, Palabaddala, Randeniya about 12.09 noon.