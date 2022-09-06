The regulations enacted under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act permitting the importation of glyphosate passed in Parliament.

The regulations enacted under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act No. 1 of 1969 in relation to allowing the import of glyphosate, which is used as a herbicide in the plantation sector, was approved by Parliament this morning (06) without debate.

According to the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2291/44 containing these regulations, import licenses for glyphosate are issued subject to the recommendation of the Registrar of Pesticides.



Although the import of glyphosate is banned considering the possible health effects of using glyphosate as a herbicide in plantations, the need to import glyphosate subject to the recommendation of the pesticide registrar was discussed in the committee on government finance recently due to the obstacles to the export of tea and rubber plantations and the need to control the Weligama coconut leaf wilt disease.

Meanwhile, the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill was supposed to be passed without debate in the Parliament today. However, due to the fact that the Members of Parliament pointed out that a debate is needed, it was decided to hold the related debate the coming Thursday. This decision was arrived at because the leader of the Jathika Janabalawegaya Hon. Anura Dissanayaka and Member of Samagi Jana Balawegaya Hon. (Dr.) Harsha de Silva, requested the Hon. Speaker to take it into debate given that amendments have been submitted for the said Bill.

Time was also allotted today for questions for oral answers. This was the first opportunity to raise questions for answers since the commencement of the new session. Following the said, under standing order 27(2), the leader of the opposition Hon. Sajith Premadasa raised the question in consideration of the need to increase the fuel rationed out for the three-wheeler drivers.





Thereafter the Adjournment motion on the "Malnutrition of children and mothers in Sri Lanka" till 5.30 was brought in by Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna. Parliament was then adjourned until 9.30 am tomorrow (07).