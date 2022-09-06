Members for 09 Ministerial Consultative Committees appointed

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament announced to the House (Sep 06) that members for 09 Ministerial Consultative Committees have been appointed.

Accordingly, Hon. Anura Dissanayaka, Hon. Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Hon. (Dr.) Sarath Weerasekera, Hon. Arundika Fernando, Hon. (Dr.) Major Pradeep Undugoda have been appointed to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence.

Furthermore, Hon. Kabir Hashim, Hon. (Dr.) Harsha de Silva, Hon. Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi, Hon. M. W. D. Sahan Pradeep Withana, Hon. (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara have been appointed to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Hon. Tissa Attanayake, Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, Hon. K. Kader Masthan, Hon. Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan, Hon. Hesha Withanage to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Ports, Shipping and Aviation and Hon. Kabir Hashim, Hon. Dilum Amunugama, Hon. Kanaka Herath, Hon. Ashok Abeysinghe, Hon. Lalith Varna Kumara to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Transport and Highways have been appointed.

Moreover, Hon. Imthiaz Bakeer Markar, Hon. Shantha Bandara, Hon. Geetha Samanmale Kumarasinghe, Hon. S. M. Marikkar, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Mass Media, Hon. R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Hon. Sivagnanam Shritharan, Hon. Udayakantha Gunathilaka, Hon. Kulasingam Dhileeban, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Agriculture and Hon. ThalathaAthukorala, Hon. H. M. M. Harees, Hon. Sisira Jayakody, Hon. G. G. Ponnambalam, Hon. Anupa Pasqual to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms have been appointed.

Hon. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Hon. Duminda Dissanayake, Hon. Kabir Hashim, Hon. Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, Hon. Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Power and Energy and Hon. John Seneviratne, Hon. Vadivel Suresh, Hon. D. B.

Herath, Hon. Velu Kumar, Hon. Jayantha Weerasinghe to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour and Foreign Employment were also appointed.