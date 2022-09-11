Inaugural AGM of College of Military Engineering Technology held at Navy Headquarters

The inaugural Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the College of Military Engineering Technology, Sri Lanka (CMETSL) was held at the Admiral Somathilake Dissanayake Auditorium, Navy Headquarters on 09th September 2022 with the participation of Tri-Forces Engineering officers.

The key objective of this organization is to facilitate / promote coordination and cooperation amongst engineers and technicians of Armed Forces in Sri Lanka in the fields of technology, knowledge and resource sharing to have synergised output.

The College of Military Engineering Technology is operated with the counsel of Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) as well as Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Commanders, who are patrons of the organization. In the inaugural assembly, Director General Engineering of Sri Lanka Navy, Rear Admiral Ravi Ranasinghe was elected as the first President of the organization and other office-bearers were also elected from Tri-Services.

A group of senior and junior engineering officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force were present on this occasion.

SL Navy