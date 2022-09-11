September 11, 2022
    President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated the Asian Netball Champions

     

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated the unbeaten Sri Lankan Netball team that won the Asian Netball Championship 2022 by defeating the Singaporean team.

    The President in his congratulatory message stated that this deserved victory could be achieved by the Sri Lankan Netball team due to the team and its leader's dedication and team spirit despite the challenges levelled by the difficulties under the crisis situation in the country.

    He said further that the perseverance made by the netball team to attract the attention of all netball fans including those of the international sphere set an example to all the sportsmen and sportswomen.

    He also extended warm wishes that the netball team could make more victories in the future bringing fame to the country.

    President’s Media Division

