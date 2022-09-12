September 12, 2022
    political Current Affairs

    Premalal Jayasekara appointed as State Minister for Ports and Aviation

    MP Premalal Jayasekara has been appointed as the State Minister for Ports and Aviation.

    He was sworn in before President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (12).

    Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake and several other officials were present on this occasion.

     

