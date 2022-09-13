Economic stability to be achieved while ensuring National Security, Political Stability and maintaining Law and Order – new State Defence Minister

Newly appointed State Minister of Defence Hon. Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon assumed duties at the auspicious time, amidst the religious blessings, during a simple ceremony held at the State Ministry of Defence situated at the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) premises in Colombo (Sep 12).

Secretary, Ministry of Defence General Kamal Gunaratne welcomed the new State Minister of Defence on his arrival at the venue.

He was appointed as the State Minister of Defence by President Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday (8) at the President's Office in Colombo and took oaths in the presence of President Wickremesinghe.

Following the brief event he pledged that he will dedicate himself to successfully carry out the duty that is assigned to him by the President, to fulfil the national requirement.

Stating that economic stability has to be achieved while ensuring National Security, Political Stability and maintaining Law and Order, he requested the general public to be tolerant and thoughtful of the situation.

He is a young Sri Lankan politician, former Central Provincial Minister, and Member of Parliament and has served as the Minister of Ports and Shipping in the Cabinet previously.

Former Minister and Parliamentarian Hon. Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Hon. Madhura Withanage M.P, Chief of Defence Staff, Tri-Forces Commanders, Additional Secretaries of the Defence Ministry and State Defence Ministry, Chief of National Intelligence, Directors General of Sri Lanka Coastguard, Civil Security Department and DMC were also present at the occasion.

-Defence-