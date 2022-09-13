Declaring a Special Government Holiday

Further to my even number letter dated 09.09.2022 on 'Declaring a National day of mourning'. The government has decided to declare 19th of September 2022, the day of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who was the Head of the Commonwealth and reigned as Queen of Ceylon from 1952 to 1972, as a special holiday for Government Offices to extend condolence.



02. This should not cause any hindrance to the delivery of essential services of the government.

Sgd/M.M.P.K. Mayadunne

Secretary, Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs,

Provincial Councils and Local Government