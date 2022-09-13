Financing the purchase of drugs and medical supplies essential to the Ministry of Health

Cabinet Decisions- 12.09.2022

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, focusing on the foreign exchange crisis faced by the country , has agreed to provide funds amounting to 100 million USD immediately by revising the scope of the Project to assist Colombo Urban Regeneration Project and the Reduction of Landslide Vulnerability by Mitigation Measures project funded by the bank.

Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by Hon. President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies to use funds of US$ 70 million from the Project to assist Colombo Urban Regeneration Project and US$ 30 million from Reduction of Landslide Vulnerability by Mitigation Measures project for the purchase of essential medicines and medical supplies.