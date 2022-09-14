New Zealand High Commissioner Meets Minister Nalin Fernando

Michael Appleton, The High Commissioner of New Zealand in Sri Lanka Met the Hon Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food security, Nalin Fernando (13th). The meeting took place at the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Food security.

At the Meeting the New Zealand envoy and the Hon.Minister exchanged views on ways and means of further strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between two countries.



The Minister pointed out the importance of Improve the local production to mitigate the current food crisis in Sri Lanka. Matters pertaining to Food insecurity in Sri Lanka were also discussed. The Fertilizer issue further discussed and Minister Stated that it takes time to shift sustaining Organic food Production in Sri Lanka.



The proposed Agreement Dialogue on Trade and Economic Cooperation between two countries will be the main instrument within which discussion between the two sides will be conducted in future. It was recognized that the Tourism is the one of the areas which has more potential to increase Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange earnings with a higher arrival of tourists from New Zealand to Sri Lanka.



Sri Lankan side appreciated the unilateral tariff concessions that have been granted by New Zealand since 1972. As a result, Sri Lankan originated Manufactured and Semi- Manufactured products can enter into New Zealand market duty free.



Director General of Department of commerce stated that, Sri Lanka’s main Stay in New Zealand market is Ceylon tea with a share of 30% of value of Sri Lankas export. Apart from these Sri Lankan National Trade Policy, Tourism and investment areas were also discussed.

Deputy high commissioner of New Zealand Andrew Travller, Policy Advisor Sumudu Jayasinghe, Trade Ministry Secretary S.T Kodikara, Director General of Commerce department Ananda Dharmapriya and trade ministry officials were participated to the meeting.