The restrictions imposed on the public in visiting Parliament to date to be eased

    The Committee on Parliamentary Business which met today (14) decided to approve the proposal made by the Serjeant-at-Arms to relax the restrictions currently enforced in connection with the entry to the Parliamentary Complex and to the Galleries.


    Thus, as a preliminary step, it was agreed to allow parties who request to visit the Parliament, including school children, on days when there are no parliamentary sittings.
    Accordingly, with effect from 20 th September, 2022 the School Children will be allowed to visit the Parliamentary Complex on Non-Sitting days from 9.30 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. (except holidays)
    Now the School Authorities are able to submit their applications to the Serjeant-at-Arms by sending a letter, a Fax (0112777473/ 0112777335) or by applying online through www.parliament.lk .
    Student Groups of Universities, Higher Education Institutes registered under the Government and Foreign Tourists too could avail this facility, the Serjeant-at-Arms states.

     

     

     

     

