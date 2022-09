Two New Ambassadors Hand Over Credentials To The President

Two newly appointed Ambassadors to Sri Lanka handed over their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat Sep; (16).

Her Excellency Mrs. Bonnie Horbach, the Dutch Ambassador to Sri Lanka and His Excellency Mr. Kahalid Hamoud Nasser Aldasan Alkahtani the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Sri Lanka who assumed duties recently met the President today.