Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament endorsed the certificate on three Bills Sep;(16). Accordingly, two Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Bills (130 and 132) and the Termination of Employment of Workmen (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill received the assent of the Hon. Speaker.

Accordingly, these Bills will come to effect from Sep;(16), as the Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act No. 22 of 2022, the Termination of Employment of Workmen (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Act No. 23 of 2022 and the Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act No. 24 of 2022.

These three bills were passed in the Parliament on the 8 th without debate.