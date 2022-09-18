Acting Minister Responsibilities to the respective State Ministers of the Ministries under the President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who left the island to attend the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, arrived in London at Sep(17).

The President was welcome by Mr. Ben Mellor, Director, India and Indo Pacific Ocean Directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Mr. Dave Easton, Deputy Lieutenant, His Majesty the King's Special and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Britain Saroja Sirisena.

The President who would attend the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London Sep (19) is scheduled to return to the island on Wednesday (21).

During this period the President appointed the respective State Ministers as the acting Ministers of the Ministries under the President.

Accordingly, Mr. Pramita Bandara Tennakoon has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Defense, Mr. Ranjith Siambalapitiya as the Acting Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy, Mrs. Geetha Kumarasinghe as the Acting Minister of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment, Mr. Kanaka Herath as the Acting Minister of Technology and Dilum Amunugama as the Acting Investment Promotion.

President Media Division (PMD)