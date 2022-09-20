Newly-introduced NDC insignia presented to Commander of the Navy

The newly-introduced insignia for the officers of tri-services and Police, who successfully completed the course of National Defence College (NDC), was presented to Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne by the Commandant NDC, Major General Amal Karunasekara (Retd) at the Navy Headquarters on 16th September 2022.

NDC graduation ceremony held on 14th September 2022 saw 31 senior officers of tri-services and Police who successfully completed the maiden NDC course in Sri Lanka being awarded the NDC insignia. Meanwhile, officers who have previously completed the NDC course overseas are also entitled to wear the newly-introduced insignia on their uniforms.

In 2016, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne successfully completed the NDC course from the National Defence College, India which is considered as the apex institution of learning for the study and practice of National Security and Strategy.



SL Navy