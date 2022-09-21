Ministerial Consultative Committee agree to the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (Amendment) Bill

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Mass Media approved to present the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (Amendment) Bill to Parliament for its Second Reading Sep (16).

The approval for the afore said was obtained at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Mass Media which met in Parliament under the chairmanship of the Hon. (Dr.) Bandula Gunawardana.

This Bill aims to amend the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Act No. 06 of 1982. Accordingly, on the 22 nd , the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (Amendment) Bill is expected to be passed in Parliament following the second reading debate.

Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the need to make the National Film Corporation profitable and the need to bring forward the independent television service and the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation ahead in its rating reports. Discussion was also held regarding the spread of misleading news by various media organizations and the measures that can be taken for that.

State Ministers Hon. Shantha Bandara, Hon. Kanaka Herath, Hon. Siripala Gamlath, Hon. Geetha Kumarasinghe, and Members of Parliament Hon. S. M. Marikkar, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, Hon. Asanka Navaratne, Hon. Mohomad Muzammil, Hon. UK Sumith Udukumbura, Hon. Madhura Withanage, Hon. Jagath Kumara, Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena were present at this committee meeting held.