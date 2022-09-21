September 21, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Speaker endorses the certificate on the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill.

    September 21, 2022
    Speaker endorses the certificate on the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill.

    Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to Parliament today (21) that he endorsed the certificate yesterday (20) on the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill.


    This bill was passed by majority vote in Parliament on 08 th September. Budget 2022 introduced the Social Security Contribution Levy as a measure to raise government
    revenue and rebuild the economy which was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. This tax is imposed at the rate of 2.5 percent on the importers, manufacturers, service providers and wholesalers and retailers with an annual turnover of more than 120 million. The expected revenue from this tax per year is Rs. 140 billion. Thus, this Bill will come into force as the Social Security Contribution Levy Act No. 25 of 2022.

    « Appointment of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Sri Lanka
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya