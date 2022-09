President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the London Buddhist Vihara on September 20, during his visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the State Funeral Service of the late HM Queen Elizabeth II.



He made a courtesy call on Ven. Dr. Bogoda Seelawimala Thera, Chief Incumbent of the Vihara and the Chief Sangha Nayaka of Great Britain and engaged in a brief discussion.

During the meeting Ven. Seelawimala Thera chanted Pirith and invoked blessings on the President and the people of Sri Lanka.

President Media Division (PMD)