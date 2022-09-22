September 22, 2022
    Instructions from the Minister of Ports and shipping to expand the role of institutions falling under the Ministry.

     Steps to recruit more women as crane operators in Sri Lanka&#39;s ports, as in many countries around the world


    The Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva gave instructions to the relevant officials  sep- (20), in Parliament, to expand the operations of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and other institutions under the ministry to increase efficiency. The Minister said that like in many countries of the world, in Sri Lanka too, women are already working as crane operators in the port and steps will be taken to recruit more in the future.

    The Minister stated the above at the first meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Ports, Shipping and Aviation held Sep- (20). The committee also agreed to the regulation under the Civil Aviation Act No. 14 of 2010 to be submitted to Parliament for approval on the 22 nd . The purpose of this is to correct a printing error in the Civil Aviation Services (Issue of Licenses to Personnel and Training Institutions) orders published by Extraordinary Gazette No. 2078/22 dated 3 rd July, 2018. (Limited) Jaya Container Terminals Company, Civil Aviation Authority, Sri Lanka Shipping Corporation officials briefed the Minister about the operations of those institutions.

    State Minister of Ports and Aviation, Hon. Premalal Jayasekara, State Ministers Hon. Shantha Bandara, Hon. Pramitha Bandara Thennakone, Members of Parliament Hon. (Dr.) Sarath Weerasekera, Hon. M. S. Thowfeek, Hon. Faizal Cassim were present at the Committeee meeting.

     

     

     

